Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JRSH opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRSH. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

