Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Issued By Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 117,897 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

