Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Fujitsu stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FJTSY. downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

