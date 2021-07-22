Head-To-Head Analysis: Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) vs. Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alfa Laval AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sumitomo Heavy Industries pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alfa Laval AB (publ) pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Heavy Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.41 $251.59 million $0.63 10.71 Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion 3.60 $387.28 million $0.92 42.15

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Heavy Industries. Sumitomo Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alfa Laval AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.16% 6.71% 3.26% Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.95% 13.69% 6.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Alfa Laval AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alfa Laval AB (publ) 0 5 4 0 2.44

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 854.10%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats Sumitomo Heavy Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators, road machinery, crawler cranes, and foundation machines. The company's Industrial Machinery segment offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography (PET), PET tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, coke oven machines, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air cooled heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, freshwater generation, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, starch, and thermal solutions, as well as evaporation systems. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.