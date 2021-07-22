Canaccord Genuity Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

