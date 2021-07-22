Canaccord Genuity Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.