Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Buy

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

