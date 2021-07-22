MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.86.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.92 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.67.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.