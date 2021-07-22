MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.86.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.92 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.67.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
