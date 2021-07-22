Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.69.
IMO stock opened at C$33.89 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$24.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.67.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
