Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.69.

IMO stock opened at C$33.89 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$24.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

