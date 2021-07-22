CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$124.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$118.78.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$113.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$28.08 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.92. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.