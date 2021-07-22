Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.94.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$22.37 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$16.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

