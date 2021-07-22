ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.92 Million

Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $18.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.14 million to $21.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $69.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

