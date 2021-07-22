Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.18

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.42. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 30,243 shares.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.