Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.09

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.09 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.36), with a volume of 168,638 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £17.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.