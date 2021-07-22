FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Lifted by Analyst

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Boston Beer in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $21.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,215.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $652.10 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,019.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

