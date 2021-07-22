Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for L Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for L Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of LB opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.