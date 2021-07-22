Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.51. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 25,278 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$417.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.50.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

