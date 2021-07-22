IDACORP (IDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

