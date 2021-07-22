Plantronics (POLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of POLY stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

