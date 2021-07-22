Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22.

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

