Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNTY. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GNTY opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

