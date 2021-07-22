Brightcove’s (BCOV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
BCOV opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $25.26.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
