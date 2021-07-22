Brightcove’s (BCOV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BCOV opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

