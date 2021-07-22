American Resources’ (AREC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Research analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Resources by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

