easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 958.06 ($12.52).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 810.80 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,916.47. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

