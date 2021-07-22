easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 958.06 ($12.52).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 810.80 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,916.47. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

