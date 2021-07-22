Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

AHAC stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,523,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,644,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,589,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.