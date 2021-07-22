Critical Survey: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axonics and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 24.31 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -43.72 DarioHealth $7.58 million 34.12 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -4.15

DarioHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77% DarioHealth -370.22% -74.88% -64.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axonics and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Axonics currently has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 58.50%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Axonics.

Summary

Axonics beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine. It also sells device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System; and Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, which includes tools to help diabetic patients manage their disease. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

