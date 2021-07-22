Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $7.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $25.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

