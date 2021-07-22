J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.45. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

