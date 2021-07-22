Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Ovintiv from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at C$34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$40.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.