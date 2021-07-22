Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Sell

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of AGLE opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.