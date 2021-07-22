AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

