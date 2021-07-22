Enbridge Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.67.

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.57 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

