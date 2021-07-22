Align Technology, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

Shares of ALGN opened at $619.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.21.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $193,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $712,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 44,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Align Technology by 9.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

