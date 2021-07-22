FY2021 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised by B. Riley

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

