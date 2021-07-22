Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has $1.10 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
