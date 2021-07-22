Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

