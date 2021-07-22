Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.582-1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.58-1.61 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.