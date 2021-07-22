Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

NYSE AVYA opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avaya by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

