BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

BLU stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.13.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. Analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.