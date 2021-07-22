Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

CENTA stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 40.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

