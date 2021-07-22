Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Hold

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.35.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.