Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Grows By 19.3%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORPH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

