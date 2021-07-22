Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POTX opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

