Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Drops By 25.5%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 422.4% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 861,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 696,966 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 42.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 620,700 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 9.4% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 544,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 468,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

