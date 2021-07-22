Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.47. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 10,250 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

