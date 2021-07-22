Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

TMO stock opened at $514.26 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $399.16 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.14. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

