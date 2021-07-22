Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €11.27 ($13.26). Engie shares last traded at €11.09 ($13.05), with a volume of 6,398,043 shares traded.

ENGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.23 ($17.92).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.07.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

