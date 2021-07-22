Rotala’s (ROL) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Rotala (LON:ROL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ROL stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.01. The company has a market capitalization of £13.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.28. Rotala has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 37 ($0.48).

In related news, insider Robert Dunn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,750 ($10,125.42).

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

