Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

