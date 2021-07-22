Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.79. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after buying an additional 220,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

