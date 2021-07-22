Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce $124.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.60 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $776.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $800.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $957.98 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

